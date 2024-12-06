Speeding driver (18) on cocaine: “Didn’t endanger anyone”

"I didn't endanger anyone"

"I wasn't in control. I wasn't with myself," the accused stated in his interrogation. He had taken cocaine every day from April until his arrest. When asked by the judge when he had last consumed narcotics before the chaotic journey, he replied: "At the start of the journey." Since that day, however, he had "not touched cocaine", he assured the court. He played down his actions: "I didn't endanger anyone, I'm quite sure of that."