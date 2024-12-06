Rededication submitted
180 million euros for thermal baths on Lake Klopeiner See
There has been talk of a thermal spa on Lake Klopein for many years. While the municipality itself prefers a location north of the lake, there is now a concrete project in the eastern bay. The rezoning application was submitted on Thursday.
"With this project, Carinthia is gaining in desirability," emphasizes Tourism Minister Sebastian Schuschnig. "For 180 million, a complex with a thermal spa plus two hotel blocks could be built in the Ostbucht." On Thursday, the Styrian investors WEGRAZ submitted a corresponding rezoning application.
No second homes via the back door
And this rezoning also directly addresses one of the concerns raised against this project. "There will be no secondary residences here, because the rezoning is for a pure spa area," explains Schuschnig. "I can promise our full support from the province during the process - the dedication will not fail because of the province." Schuschnig emphasizes that the time window must be used: "It is also a signal to other investors."
44 million euros in added value
A spatial impact analysis was carried out in advance and a particular focus was placed on value creation. "This project would generate a lot of money for the municipality. Direct and indirect additional income of over one million euros in municipal tax is to be expected," says Andreas Kristen, Chairman of the Tourism Association. "In terms of local tax, up to 400,000 euros could flow in at full capacity."
If this project is not implemented here now, then a potential thermal spa for the entire region will be jeopardized.
Landesrat Sebastian Schuschnig
Overall, the potential added value is estimated at around 44 million euros (of which up to 70 percent could be generated in the region itself), and almost 1,200 additional jobs could be created. "A spa guest who stays overnight in the hotel spends 251 euros per day," says Kristan. Now it is up to the municipality of St. Kanzian to decide on the rezoning procedure.
