Graz in the snow: winter came by for St. Nicholas

Problems even on early morning services

Commuters were already put to a test of patience in the early morning traffic: Four vehicles crashed into each other on the A2 near Mooskirchen in the direction of Graz. The highway had to be completely closed in places, and the traffic jam persisted even after two lanes were opened. At the same time, there was an accident on the A9 near Hengsberg in the direction of Graz, which also led to a traffic jam.