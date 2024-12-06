Sculpture unveiled: Homage is paid to the ski emperor

And wherever Franz Klammer is, winter sports are not far away - which is why the winter season in the region was also opened as part of the ceremony: "Franz Klammer has been a brand ambassador for Bad Kleinkirchheim for many years - that is something that is appreciated!", agree those responsible. In addition to the two-metre-high sculpture, the multimedia presentation #servusfranz was also presented for the first time: "In future, guests will be welcomed to the village by Franz Klammer himself via video," says Forstnig. A QR code can be scanned at the statue to download a short video message from the ski emperor directly onto a smartphone. "The video is an authentic and entertaining reflection of what Franz Klammer means to Bad Kleinkirchheim and the entire tourism region. Here we are on a first-name basis - we all know him here. And everyone can meet him here."