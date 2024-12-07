Partner Dog Calendar: A gift that helps!

For people with disabilities, they are an important support in everyday life - the assistance dogs of the Partner Dogs Austria association. "It is particularly important to us to enable people with disabilities to enjoy life and be independent with our dogs. From wheelchair users to deaf people, diabetes and epilepsy clients to children and young people with physical and/or mental disabilities or autistic traits benefit - scientifically recognized - from the companionship of a partner dog," says association founder Elisabeth Färbinger.