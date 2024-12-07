Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Beastly good

Partner Dog Calendar: A gift that helps!

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 09:01

For 34 years, Partner Dogs Austria has been helping people with special needs and providing them with reliable animal companions. It's so easy to support the work of the association!

0 Kommentare

For people with disabilities, they are an important support in everyday life - the assistance dogs of the Partner Dogs Austria association. "It is particularly important to us to enable people with disabilities to enjoy life and be independent with our dogs. From wheelchair users to deaf people, diabetes and epilepsy clients to children and young people with physical and/or mental disabilities or autistic traits benefit - scientifically recognized - from the companionship of a partner dog," says association founder Elisabeth Färbinger.

The complex and costly training of the certified (ADI-Assistance Dogs International) everyday animal helpers begins at puppy age. After graduation, the pelt-noses can open doors, pick up objects or even empty a washing machine. Above all, however, they are extraordinary companions for extraordinary people. 

How you can do good

Partner Dog Calendar 2025 with animal stars as a gift for dog lovers:

  • By phone: 0664/160 51 53 (WhatsApp, SMS)
  • E-mail: office@partner-hunde.org
  • Pick up directly at the dog farm: Weitwörth 1,
    5151 Nussdorf (Salzburg)

You can find out more about the Partner-Hunde Österreich association here

Meaningful giving with that certain WAU effect
If you would like to support the indispensable work of Partner-Hunde Österreich, we recommend the association's calendar for 2025, hot off the press. As a Christmas present, a souvenir or simply for yourself - with your purchase you support the training of assistance dogs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tierecke
Tierecke
Porträt von Diana Zwickl
Diana Zwickl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf