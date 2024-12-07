Beastly good
Partner Dog Calendar: A gift that helps!
For 34 years, Partner Dogs Austria has been helping people with special needs and providing them with reliable animal companions. It's so easy to support the work of the association!
For people with disabilities, they are an important support in everyday life - the assistance dogs of the Partner Dogs Austria association. "It is particularly important to us to enable people with disabilities to enjoy life and be independent with our dogs. From wheelchair users to deaf people, diabetes and epilepsy clients to children and young people with physical and/or mental disabilities or autistic traits benefit - scientifically recognized - from the companionship of a partner dog," says association founder Elisabeth Färbinger.
The complex and costly training of the certified (ADI-Assistance Dogs International) everyday animal helpers begins at puppy age. After graduation, the pelt-noses can open doors, pick up objects or even empty a washing machine. Above all, however, they are extraordinary companions for extraordinary people.
How you can do good
Partner Dog Calendar 2025 with animal stars as a gift for dog lovers:
- By phone: 0664/160 51 53 (WhatsApp, SMS)
- E-mail: office@partner-hunde.org
- Pick up directly at the dog farm: Weitwörth 1,
5151 Nussdorf (Salzburg)
You can find out more about the Partner-Hunde Österreich association here
Meaningful giving with that certain WAU effect
If you would like to support the indispensable work of Partner-Hunde Österreich, we recommend the association's calendar for 2025, hot off the press. As a Christmas present, a souvenir or simply for yourself - with your purchase you support the training of assistance dogs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.