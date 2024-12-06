Last “Echte Salzburger Mozartkugel” produced

However, the utilization of the building is still open. Talks are currently being held with two interested parties, but a concrete purchase offer is not on the table, according to Plail. The US brand owner Mondelez will continue to produce the Mirabell Mozartkugel, but it is not known where. "We would have been very interested to know where the Mozartkugel will be produced in the future, but unfortunately we were not told, despite repeated requests," said the Managing Director.