Operation discontinued
Last “Echte Salzburger Mozartkugel” produced
The operation of "Salzburg Schokolade" has now finally been discontinued. The factory's machines will go to 30 different sellers. The company last had 65 employees.
As of today, Friday, the "Echte Salzburger Mozartkugel" from "Mirabell" no longer rolls off the production line in Grödig near Salzburg: six months after the announcement, the confectionery manufacturer "Salzburg Schokolade" has ceased operations. The trade union has recently been heavily criticized because there is no redundancy plan for the 65 employees. A protest rally was therefore held in front of the factory last week.
Utilization of the building open
The machines, which have been idle since today, will not remain in Grödig for long. "The machines have been sold worldwide. We have found around 30 different buyers; the machines are being sold in Europe, outside Europe, as far away as Egypt and Mauritius," said Managing Director Friedrich Plail on Friday.
However, the utilization of the building is still open. Talks are currently being held with two interested parties, but a concrete purchase offer is not on the table, according to Plail. The US brand owner Mondelez will continue to produce the Mirabell Mozartkugel, but it is not known where. "We would have been very interested to know where the Mozartkugel will be produced in the future, but unfortunately we were not told, despite repeated requests," said the Managing Director.
The factory outlet in Grödig will continue to operate for the time being. "As long as we still have balls and coins, we'll keep it open. But it's already looking very poor, demand is high. We are being stormed every day, which is very good. And I assume that we won't have any more goods to sell by the end of next week," says Plail.
"Genuine", but not original
Incidentally, the "Echte Salzburger Mozartkugel" is not the original. The sweet was invented by Salzburg confectioner Paul Fürst in 1890. The confectionery in Salzburg still exists today - now in its fifth generation - and still sells the "Original Salzburger Mozartkugel".
