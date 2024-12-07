LIVE from 5 p.m.: WAC must face LASK

LASK out to make amends

LASK, on the other hand, do not respond well to the WAC. They have lost their last three encounters with the Lavanttal side, even going down 5-1 at home at the beginning of September. Two days later, coach Thomas Darazs was gone and Markus Schopp was brought to the steel city from Hartberg. So there is still a score to settle. "Now we have to throw everything into it again. It won't be an easy game, but we have something to make up for," said captain Robert Zulj.