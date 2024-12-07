Vorteilswelt
LIVE from 5 p.m.: WAC must face LASK

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 04:55

16th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WAC host LASK. We report live (see below). 

Here is the LIVETICKER:

Wolfsberger AC play their final game of the season in the Austrian Bundesliga today at home against LASK. The Carinthians want to give their coach Dietmar Kühbauer an early Christmas present in the form of three points in the Lavanttal Arena against his former club. With these points, the team currently fourth in the table would firmly establish itself in the top half of the table. Linz, in seventh place, are aiming to leap into the top six with a win.

Dietmar Kühbauer (Bild: GEPA)
Dietmar Kühbauer
(Bild: GEPA)

Three points currently separate the two teams, meaning WAC can leave their direct rivals behind in the battle for the Champions League. The Wolfpack's season so far has been one of constant ups and downs, with last week's spectacular 4:3 win at GAK after trailing 3:0 virtually mirroring the course of the season. "That was an incredible feeling for everyone," said Kühbauer, who is hoping for a repeat performance against LASK.

The 53-year-old knows the opponents only too well, as "some of the players from my time are still with us". Kühbauer expects a "very close game in which small things will be decisive". He will be missing his attacking ace Thierno Ballo, who is suspended. The 22-year-old did not come through the match against GAK unscathed after a serious foul by Marco Perchtold. "He was open in the ankle area. But it's not a tear, he'll be available again in the spring," reported Kühbauer.

Markus Schopp (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Markus Schopp
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

LASK out to make amends
LASK, on the other hand, do not respond well to the WAC. They have lost their last three encounters with the Lavanttal side, even going down 5-1 at home at the beginning of September. Two days later, coach Thomas Darazs was gone and Markus Schopp was brought to the steel city from Hartberg. So there is still a score to settle. "Now we have to throw everything into it again. It won't be an easy game, but we have something to make up for," said captain Robert Zulj.

Schopp, whose team still face Fiorentina and Vikingur Reykjavik in the Conference League before Christmas, still sees plenty of room for improvement, particularly in attack. "We have to improve in the final zone and finish off situations better. That will be the key to success." Right-back Filip Stojkovic will be missing after his red card against Austria Vienna, for which he served a five-match ban.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
