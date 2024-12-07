Landbauer: “Customs are part of our homeland”

YES to the cross in schools

The FPÖ wants to display the cross in all Lower Austrian schools and classrooms. At present, this is only planned in those classes where the majority of pupils are of Christian faith. For the Freedom Party, however, the cross is much more than just a Christian symbol. "The cross belongs to our homeland of Austria, to our home province of Lower Austria, it stands for our community, identity and way of life. And also as a sign that we will not allow ourselves to be oppressed by migrant movements, but that we in Lower Austria are "masters in our own house", emphasizes Landbauer.