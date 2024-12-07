FPÖ with values offensive
Landbauer: “Customs are part of our homeland”
"The decline of local customs is the result of mass immigration, political correctness and a left-wing culture of prohibition," says Udo Landbauer (FPÖ)
"When St. Martin suddenly turns into a moon bear, the St. Nicholas festival in kindergarten is canceled, crosses are banned from patients' rooms and made invisible, or disappear from classrooms, then something is going very wrong," says FPÖ Deputy Provincial Party Chairman Udo Landbauer, speaking of a systematic suppression of local customs and Christian values.
"Everything that holds us together, that unites us and gives us strength - our homeland, values and traditions - our roots are increasingly being banished from the public sphere. This is systematic, and we libertarians are fighting against it. It is time for a turnaround, namely towards a normal policy," says Landbauer. The FPÖ Lower Austria is fighting for the preservation of local customs with a down-to-earth tradition and values offensive, the FPÖ Heimat Advent .
The FPÖ Heimat Advent stands for hope, confidence and for what makes our country what it is, what we love and appreciate about our country: our traditions, our values and the cohesion of our community. The FPÖ Lower Austria is putting customs, the concept of home and cultural identity back in a positive light. In keeping with this, there is an Advent book for all compatriots and families with the most beautiful Christmas carols and traditional recipes from the homeland.
YES to the cross in schools
The FPÖ wants to display the cross in all Lower Austrian schools and classrooms. At present, this is only planned in those classes where the majority of pupils are of Christian faith. For the Freedom Party, however, the cross is much more than just a Christian symbol. "The cross belongs to our homeland of Austria, to our home province of Lower Austria, it stands for our community, identity and way of life. And also as a sign that we will not allow ourselves to be oppressed by migrant movements, but that we in Lower Austria are "masters in our own house", emphasizes Landbauer.
