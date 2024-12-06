“Got away better than FC Bayern itself”

Nagelsmann, who is now coach of the German national team, was able to live well with his dismissal in Munich in March 2023. "You should always go your own way. If you're no longer the right man from the point of view of those in charge, then I think you can live with that. If you're just a puppet and then get sacked, I think it's much harder. And that wasn't me. From that point of view, I came out of it better than Bayern themselves," the 37-year-old recalls his time at the Isar.