"You can clearly see that the frequency is increasing," says Martin Clodi, primary physician at the Barmherzige Brüder in Linz and board member of the Austrian Diabetes Society. The results of a study that Clodi carried out last year at his hospital, the Gmunden Hospital and the Kepler University Hospital are also worrying. For three months, the doctors measured the blood sugar levels of every patient, not just those already diagnosed with diabetes. Findings: "31 percent of people over 60 and 37 percent of people over 70 have manifest diabetes mellitus," explains the primary physician.