Signa billion-dollar bankruptcy: dark clouds over Bolzano

The investigations by the anti-mafia public prosecutor's office in Trento have not only triggered a major quake south of the Brenner Pass. Investigators suspect that Signa founder René Benko is the head of a criminal organization that is said to have influenced construction projects with the help of his South Tyrolean governor Heinz Peter Hager and an entrepreneur. Also at the political level. The main accused deny all allegations and the presumption of innocence applies.