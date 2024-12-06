Vorteilswelt
Case for animal rescue

Three teenagers allegedly tortured a helpless pigeon

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 09:44

A poor bird was allegedly thrown into the air and kicked in front of the Plus City shopping center in Pasching. A young couple witnessed the scenes and helped the injured pigeon together with the animal rescue service.

0 Kommentare

The fact that a young pigeon still has a chance of survival is thanks to a young couple from the Linz area. "My girlfriend heard three teenagers shouting 'hood' and throwing something through the air outside Plus City on Tuesday. Only then did she realize that it must have been a pigeon, which they were also kicking with their feet," says a Linz resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

Couple rescued animal
The young couple then discovered a pigeon lying injured on the ground in front of the shopping center in Pasching. "We called animal rescue and brought the pigeon home in a shoebox," says the man from Linz.

The incident is said to have occurred in front of Plus City.
The incident is said to have occurred in front of Plus City.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

No report to the police yet
The Linz Animal Ambulance then picked up the poor bird from there and took it to a foster home. "Now the pigeon is being nursed back to health. It is relatively young and has to be stuffed because it is still normally looked after by its parents at this age," said the head of the animal rescue service.

The police are not yet aware of the incident, according to an inquiry to the "Krone". However, the animal rescue service intends to report the matter to the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
