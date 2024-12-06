“Sex book” for ten-year-olds has repercussions for school

What is an intersex person? What does drag queen mean? And what does Leo have to consider if he wants to be Jennifer? The "Krone" report on the distribution of a magazine for primary school pupils, in which these topics are covered alongside nude drawings of people in revealing poses, has caused quite a stir. At least four nine and ten-year-old pupils received the 120-page publication during a visit to the open day of the Ybbs Sports Middle School in the district of Melk.