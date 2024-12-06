Vorteilswelt
Criticism of procedure

“Sex book” for ten-year-olds has repercussions for school

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 05:55

After distributing a sex education booklet to young children, the head teacher was admonished by the Education Directorate. "This is not age-appropriate", they say. For the FPÖ, however, this does not go far enough.

What is an intersex person? What does drag queen mean? And what does Leo have to consider if he wants to be Jennifer? The "Krone" report on the distribution of a magazine for primary school pupils, in which these topics are covered alongside nude drawings of people in revealing poses, has caused quite a stir. At least four nine and ten-year-old pupils received the 120-page publication during a visit to the open day of the Ybbs Sports Middle School in the district of Melk.

Among other things, the role-playing game in the magazine caused anger among the parents of young primary school pupils. (Bild: zVg)
Among other things, the role-playing game in the magazine caused anger among the parents of young primary school pupils.
(Bild: zVg)

Angry parents criticized it: "This is anything but age-appropriate and goes too far!" This view is shared by the Directorate of Education, which also classifies the brochure as not age-appropriate. "The responsible school quality management was immediately asked to clarify the matter and a clarifying and admonishing discussion was held with the school management to ensure that only age-appropriate materials are distributed in future," said a spokesperson.

Zitat Icon

I understand all parents who are worried about their children. Something like this has no place in the hands of children. It's a scandal and unacceptable.

Michael Sommer, Bildungssprecher der FPÖ NÖ

Actually for 13-year-olds
The magazine, which is actually aimed at young people aged 13 and over and is published by the Red Cross, was probably left over from the school, which means that not every visitor received it. The directorate itself left a "Krone" inquiry unanswered.

The measures taken by the Education Directorate do not go far enough for Michael Sommer, Education Spokesperson for the FPÖ Lower Austria: "Instead of appeasing, the Education Directorate must provide complete and transparent clarification and take the necessary sanctions." According to Sommer, the primary goal should be to enable children to grow up safely and happily. "The danger posed by such disturbing activities such as sexual role-playing games for nine-year-olds must be prohibited," demands Sommer.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
