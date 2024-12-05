Hamburg as a role model
A push for stress-free shopping for parents
While mom and dad store, the children can enjoy themselves under supervision on Linzer Landstraße. This is the plan of the ÖVP, which will submit a motion for hourly childcare for the little ones in the upcoming municipal council. A similar inner-city project has been running in Hamburg for 22 years.
What has long been standard practice in many shopping centers could soon become a reality in the city center of Linz - hourly childcare while parents go shopping. The ÖVP is submitting the appropriate motion to the upcoming municipal council.
Test phase at weekends
"This project represents an investment in the future of our city center by creating a win-win situation for families, businesses and the entire city. To test demand and acceptance, it would be good to start with a temporary offer. For example at weekends or especially at Christmas time," says the ÖVP municipal council club.
The ball is passed to SP
They pass the ball to Karin Hörzing, the SP deputy mayor responsible for social affairs, and her party colleague Dietmar Prammer, the executive deputy mayor responsible for real estate and economic affairs.
Educationally valuable program
Both are to find a suitable location and develop a sound concept for an hourly childcare facility in the center of Linz. "The aim should be to relieve families with an educationally valuable program for their children and to strengthen the business community," says ÖVP city deputy Martin Hajart.
Hamburg as a role model
The city of Hamburg, which implemented a childcare initiative for inner-city customers back in 2002, could serve as a role model. Parents can leave their children between the ages of three and eight in the city center for the duration of their stay for a small fee.
