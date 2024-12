Traffic chaos in Dorfbeuern? “Something has to happen”

"It's chaos every day," complains Alexander Hummer. The large construction site in the center of Dorfbeuern - as reported by the "Krone" - is a thorn in the side of the Flachgau resident. "Now everyone drives along the upper Dorfstraße to the middle school, it's really dangerous," says Hummer. It's far too narrow there. "Parents bring their children by car, park everywhere, drive all over the place. It's really dangerous for the hundreds of pupils, but also pedestrians like me."