Concert event between frost and fables

Have you heard of Aphrodite? No, not the goddess of beauty, but the singer Aphrodite Patoulidou? If not, you should remember the name. The Thessaloniki-born singer, nyckel harpist and multi-artist is an exciting personality who fits the new type of artist because she doesn't fit into any mold. Opera and concerts at the highest level, plus unusually programmed song recitals such as this one in Feldkirch, all of which she performs with her sonorous, colorful voice and her charisma, which is not only sweet, but can also be harsh and dramatic. Aphrodite, as she succinctly calls herself as an artist, moves between Medea and Iphigenia, so to speak.