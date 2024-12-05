Agreement reached
More pay for state and municipal employees
The salary agreement for state and municipal employees in Vorarlberg was comparatively modest, with the maximum increase capped at 200 euros.
On Wednesday evening, the negotiating partners - Governor Markus Wallner, Health Councillor Martina Rüscher and Municipal Association President Andrea Kaufmann on the employers' side, and the Chairman of the Staff Representation, the Chairman of the Central Works Council of the Provincial Hospitals and the Chairman of the Municipal Employees' Union on the employees' side - agreed on a salary settlement for provincial and municipal employees (including hospital staff). From January 1, the monthly table salaries will be increased by 3.5 percent, but by a minimum of 100 euros and a maximum of 200 euros.
The increase has also already been fixed for 2026: Provided that the rolling inflation rate from October 2024 to September 2025 does not exceed three percent, the monthly table pay will be increased by the rolling inflation rate plus 0.3 percent.
All negotiating partners emphasized that the agreement was preceded by "respectful and goal-oriented talks at eye level".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.