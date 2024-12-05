More pay for state and municipal employees

On Wednesday evening, the negotiating partners - Governor Markus Wallner, Health Councillor Martina Rüscher and Municipal Association President Andrea Kaufmann on the employers' side, and the Chairman of the Staff Representation, the Chairman of the Central Works Council of the Provincial Hospitals and the Chairman of the Municipal Employees' Union on the employees' side - agreed on a salary settlement for provincial and municipal employees (including hospital staff). From January 1, the monthly table salaries will be increased by 3.5 percent, but by a minimum of 100 euros and a maximum of 200 euros.