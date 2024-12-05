Vorteilswelt
Agreement reached

More pay for state and municipal employees

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 12:50

The salary agreement for state and municipal employees in Vorarlberg was comparatively modest, with the maximum increase capped at 200 euros. 

0 Kommentare

On Wednesday evening, the negotiating partners - Governor Markus Wallner, Health Councillor Martina Rüscher and Municipal Association President Andrea Kaufmann on the employers' side, and the Chairman of the Staff Representation, the Chairman of the Central Works Council of the Provincial Hospitals and the Chairman of the Municipal Employees' Union on the employees' side - agreed on a salary settlement for provincial and municipal employees (including hospital staff). From January 1, the monthly table salaries will be increased by 3.5 percent, but by a minimum of 100 euros and a maximum of 200 euros.

The increase has also already been fixed for 2026: Provided that the rolling inflation rate from October 2024 to September 2025 does not exceed three percent, the monthly table pay will be increased by the rolling inflation rate plus 0.3 percent.

All negotiating partners emphasized that the agreement was preceded by "respectful and goal-oriented talks at eye level". 

