Business is booming
Cheers to the wine industry in tourism!
Vinophile enjoyment that sets new standards: tourism and the wine industry are closely linked in Burgenland. According to renowned experts, these business sectors still have enormous potential. Compared to other sectors, these pillars of Pannonian identity are predicted to grow strongly.
Wine and tourism - this synergy has been pursued with vigor for almost three years. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil deliberately chose this path. With success. Exquisite wines from Burgenland enjoy the highest international recognition. Even world-class soccer clubs such as FC Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg rely on Pannonian quality in the VIP sector of their stadiums. At the most recent Falstaff Red Wine Gala, almost all the prizes went to Burgenland winegrowers.
Numerous events
The colorful spectrum of memorable synergies in the form of events ranges from the Jägerball in Vienna to the Burgenland Ski Week in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee with the "steepest" wine tasting in the world and "Woodstock der Blasmusik" in Orth im Innkreis (Upper Austria) to Nova Rock and the Blaufränkischland Marathon. The figures for the Martiniloben speak for themselves: from the end of September to mid-November, this vinophile series of events attracted 65,000 guests.
Best summer ever
"More than 250 winegrowers took part in the Neusiedlersee region alone," emphasizes Andreas Liegenfeld, Chairman of the Regional Wine Committee, with satisfaction. "We can look back on the best summer ever in terms of overnight stays," says Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Dietmar Tunkel, drawing a highly positive balance. The "Mörbisch Winter Miracle" will extend the season until the beginning of January 2025 - to the delight of many restaurants and accommodation providers.
Wine tourism is a growing sector internationally. "We have backed the right horse. According to experts, growth can be expected in this business sector despite all the economic adversities," emphasize Tunkel and Wine Tourism Managing Director Christian Zechmeister. Under the motto "Bringing people into the country", Wein-Burgenland and its chairman Herbert Oschep focus on specialist tours for sommeliers and retailers.
Ofczarek and the red and gold grape
At presentations in Vienna, Linz, Zurich and Munich, the tourism offer is also heavily promoted alongside fine wines. The campaign with castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek as a testimonial also has appeal far beyond the country's borders. In a league of its own: the red and gold grape. "In just three years, we have succeeded in establishing Burgenland's most important wine competition," praises Oschep. The plan is to continue in this vein and with many new ideas in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.