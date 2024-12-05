Cheers to the wine industry in tourism!

Ofczarek and the red and gold grape

At presentations in Vienna, Linz, Zurich and Munich, the tourism offer is also heavily promoted alongside fine wines. The campaign with castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek as a testimonial also has appeal far beyond the country's borders. In a league of its own: the red and gold grape. "In just three years, we have succeeded in establishing Burgenland's most important wine competition," praises Oschep. The plan is to continue in this vein and with many new ideas in 2025.