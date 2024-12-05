Psyche of minors under persistent strain

*As part of their scientific work, the UKE scientists are investigating the effects and consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and global crises on the mental health and well-being of children and young people in Germany. To date, a total of 2865 families with children and young people aged between seven and 22 have taken part in at least one of the seven survey waves from May 2020 to October 2024. Eleven to 22-year-olds completed their online questionnaires themselves. Parents responded for the seven to ten-year-olds.