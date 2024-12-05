More and more alcohol-related accidents on Carinthia’s roads

"This year, the number of alcohol-related accidents increased in Carinthia in the first half of the year," the mobility organization VCÖ points out. "122 people were injured. In previous years, there were more alcohol-related accidents in the second half of the year than in the first half. And now we are in the middle of the punch season, which the VCÖ experts warn about once again: "The alcohol content of mulled wine and punch is often underestimated due to its sweetness. The motto "Don't drink and drive" must be adhered to." The VCÖ recommends using buses, trains and shared cabs wherever possible.