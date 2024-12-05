Experts warn
More and more alcohol-related accidents on Carinthia’s roads
The Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) warns! Experts have recorded a sad result in Carinthia. More and more accidents involving drink-driving are occurring on the roads in the province.
"This year, the number of alcohol-related accidents increased in Carinthia in the first half of the year," the mobility organization VCÖ points out. "122 people were injured. In previous years, there were more alcohol-related accidents in the second half of the year than in the first half. And now we are in the middle of the punch season, which the VCÖ experts warn about once again: "The alcohol content of mulled wine and punch is often underestimated due to its sweetness. The motto "Don't drink and drive" must be adhered to." The VCÖ recommends using buses, trains and shared cabs wherever possible.
Alcohol-related accidents cost 18 people their lives
The VCÖ analysis based on data from Statistics Austria shows that in recent years the number of alcohol-related accidents has always been higher in the second half of the year than in the first half. In the past six and a half years, alcohol-related accidents on Carinthia's roads have claimed the lives of 18 people and injured more than 1500.
Here are the most alcohol-related accidents
"In the previous year, the proportion of alcohol-related accidents was highest in the Feldkirchen district at eleven percent and lowest in the Hermagor district at three percent," the experts continue.
98 accidents with 122 injuries
This is the result of alcohol-related accidents in Carinthia in the first half of this year, according to the VCÖ. Compared to the first half of the previous year, the number of alcohol-related accidents has risen by eight and the number of injuries by as many as 19.
Effective checks by the police
132,916 alcohol checks were carried out in the previous year, with 3150 resulting in a report.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
