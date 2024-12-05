Beverage manufacturers anticipate deposit frustration

"People will be grumpy"

The introduction of the one-way deposit will also make demands on consumers. "People will be grumpy," says Head of Marketing Yvonne Haider-Lenz. "It can't be good for product sales," fears Patrick Moser, Managing Director of the Starzinger Group. Moser speaks of "a variety of effects": for example, there will be an increased coordination effort between retailers and manufacturers, and old labels will have to be brought onto the market in good time before the changeover takes place.