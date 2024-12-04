Attacker ‘made sure’ manager was dead

While the manhunt for the suspect, for whom a bounty of 10,000 US dollars (around 9500 euros) has been offered, is in full swing, the company of the man killed and his relatives are in shock. "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson," said a statement from the United Health Group, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, to which United Healthcare belongs. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him."