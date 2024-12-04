Investigators on assassination attempt:
Attacker ‘made sure’ manager was dead
More and more information points to a targeted attack on the managing director of a US insurance company in the middle of Manhattan. Footage from several surveillance cameras has now been released. They show the fatal shots fired at 50-year-old Brian Thompson and the attacker fleeing on an e-bike.
The assassin had ambushed the manager of the billion-dollar company, who was on his way to an investor press conference at the Hilton Hotel, and immediately opened fire. After hitting him in the back, the masked person wanted to "make sure" that Thompson would die, according to the investigators. The suspect therefore fired further shots at his victim at close range. According to reports, a weapon with a silencer was used.
It was a "very well-prepared" act with "a clear objective", a former high-ranking FBI official told the news channel CNN. The police also said in a press conference that the perpetrator was apparently able to quickly clear a jam. "You learn that at a police academy. I learned that at an FBI academy. You also learn this in the army," the expert emphasized to CNN.
While the manhunt for the suspect, for whom a bounty of 10,000 US dollars (around 9500 euros) has been offered, is in full swing, the company of the man killed and his relatives are in shock. "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson," said a statement from the United Health Group, one of the largest insurance companies in the USA, to which United Healthcare belongs. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him."
Wife: "He was recently threatened several times"
"We are devastated. Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and we miss him very much. He was a very talented and generous man who touched the lives of many people. We greatly appreciate the expressions of grief, but ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time," the victim's grieving wife told CNN.
In an interview with NBC News, she said there had been "several threats" against Thompson recently. "I don't know the details, but he said there were some people who were threatening him," the widow said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.