Financial chaos causes embarrassing abortion of meeting

It was a historic day at Klagenfurt City Hall, on which the new municipal director Isabella Jandl was to be elected as Peter Jost's successor. It remained historic. But for the length of time. The municipal councillors are personally liable for the decisions - an important letter in which the state of Carinthia warned of the chaotic incidents had apparently not been sent to them by the municipal administration. This is exactly what point six should have been about.