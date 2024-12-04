Vorteilswelt
Crisis in Klagenfurt:

Financial chaos causes embarrassing abortion of meeting

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 17:38

The city's bankruptcy resulted in the shortest municipal council meeting ever in Klagenfurt - it was all over in three minutes. The SP, VP, Neos and Greens rejected the planned agenda after an important warning letter from the state was not sent to them. It continues on Monday.

It was a historic day at Klagenfurt City Hall, on which the new municipal director Isabella Jandl was to be elected as Peter Jost's successor. It remained historic. But for the length of time. The municipal councillors are personally liable for the decisions - an important letter in which the state of Carinthia warned of the chaotic incidents had apparently not been sent to them by the municipal administration. This is exactly what point six should have been about.

Mayor Christian Scheider broke off the meeting. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
Mayor Christian Scheider broke off the meeting.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
Deputy municipal director Stephane Binder counting. He apparently did not pass on the warning letter from the state. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
Deputy municipal director Stephane Binder counting. He apparently did not pass on the warning letter from the state.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)

It was about the increase in salaries, which the federal government is implementing after tough negotiations. Scheider wants to adopt the decision in the town hall, but hardly any other party does. The SP, VP, Neos and Greens rejected the agenda, only the FP and Team Kärnten voted in favor. The vote was 30:15, which is when the deputy municipal director Stephane Binder apparently made the next mistake when counting. Actually, 29:16 would have been correct. No matter, the majority counts.

"I'm sorry that Klagenfurt presents such a picture"
 Scheider still wants to accept the federal result, SP city leader Ron Rabitsch wants to wait for the state result. "That would be correct for us. Scheider would have been obliged to present the state's letter to us at a meeting by November 29. That did not happen. We could not agree to the agenda."

The union was also in the meeting room with huge banners. It was a huge noise. Neos leader Janos Juvan was criticized by the union. "With the 3.5 percent, we are at the lower end of the salary increases anyway, we want this inflation compensation," said union representative Robert Kruschitz through a megaphone.

The meeting continues on Monday. As Rabitsch said: "I am sorry for the image that the city of Klagenfurt is currently presenting."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
