Celebrating social markets
Two decades of solidarity and “so good”
For 20 years, local social supermarkets have focused on human dignity and sustainability. The big anniversary has now been duly celebrated with pioneers and supporters.
Two decades of appreciation: for 20 years, social supermarkets have been helping people in financial need. "And to preserve their dignity, as they don't have to act as recipients of charity," explains initiator Karl "Charly" Rottenschlager. Over the years, a wonderful and "so good" network of solidarity has developed.
1200 purchases are made every day
This is why the founder of the local social supermarkets chose to celebrate the 20th anniversary with employees, volunteers, suppliers and political dignitaries. "Many years ago, Charly Rottenschlager came up with a more than visionary idea," explained Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister and congratulated the company on its anniversary.
More than 3.5 million purchases - 1,200 per day - have been made since it was founded in 2004 and almost 20 million kilograms of food have been saved. In addition, affordable lunch menus are also offered in the associated restaurants and cafés. At the same time, saving food also helps to protect the environment.
Cooking for a good cause
"Through our affordable shopping options, we give people in challenging circumstances the opportunity to make their own decisions about what to buy," emphasizes Managing Director Wolfgang Brillmann. Provincial Councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig has also been supporting the good cause for years and cooks a Christmas dinner for customers at the Soogut supermarket in Amstetten together with her husband.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.