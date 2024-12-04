NATO: Moscow supports North Korea’s nuclear program

Underwater pipelines particularly vulnerable

According to the information, underwater infrastructure is particularly susceptible to sabotage. "In NATO countries, we rely on an extensive network of pipelines and cables," said the NATO official, referring to gas, oil and data lines. More than one million kilometers of this infrastructure are involved, which Russia is continuously mapping through a program launched decades ago. This also includes ships, submarines and unmanned and remote-controlled underwater vehicles. According to the report, the Russians have the ability to plant explosives or cut cables "whenever they wish". NATO also sees it as problematic that there is an imbalance in vulnerability, because Russia is nowhere near as dependent on such infrastructure as the allies.