The little messenger celebrates the 2nd Advent

How I approach the 2nd Advent and what thoughts surround me at this dark time of year. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
In the midst of the hustle and bustle, I pause for a moment and ask myself what I really want to take away from the old year 2024. How do I approach the second Advent and what thoughts surround me at this dark time of year?
The year had so many changes, highlights and lows in store for me that it's almost movie-worthy.
So what else is so urgent and important for me that I have to fit it into December?
As always, when I reflect, it's necessary to really put everything else aside - including physically - and focus completely on myself. It usually only takes a few minutes to realize what I need and what I can't put off.
I use Eisenhower's method, which I also described in my book of the same name with regard to Mama's Selfcare.
For me, 2024 was all about 'letting go' and I recently read a wonderfully fitting sentence: If you let go, your hands are free! - that makes letting go less difficult, I think, and brings an optimistic mood to the darkest month.
I let go in order to receive new things and am excited to see what life has in store for me now. Around Christmas is a wonderful time for me to find the necessary stillness after letting go and to wait expectantly for something new in the glow of the holidays!
