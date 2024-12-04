“Sobering”: Kimmich contradicts the bosses

"It's sobering, of course"

Kimmich spoke plainly after the game. Can Bayern fail to impress against big teams? "That's absolutely true in the season so far. What have been the big games so far? Leverkusen twice, we couldn't win either of them and we were actually lucky to get Leverkusen at home. At the end of the day, we won't get any further there. We didn't win Dortmund, we didn't win Frankfurt, we didn't win Barcelona. If you look purely at the results, then of course it's sobering."