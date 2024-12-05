Herre & Denalane: 25 years of love poured into music

"Krone": In a quarter of a century, the world changes and you change yourself. Everyone gets older and more mature, sometimes also more immature. How have you developed together? Musically and personally?

Herre: I think musically we are always evolving. The great thing about making music is the lifelong learning. The records normally get better and you keep getting better yourself. You get closer and closer to what you want to express. It's hard to say how we've developed personally. We are who we are. It's amazing for both of us to see that we have grown-up sons and that we now feel the way we feel. We are young musicians who are out there and want to go on tour and make records. But for the first time we're doing all this without a parenting job because the kids are out of the house. It's a new phase of life that I'm enjoying and that amazes me.

Denalane: We certainly listen to each other better and can give each other much more space. We know where to leave each other alone. It's great to be able to say after 25 years that I still have so many moments in love with my husband. We didn't know 25 years ago that it would be so beautiful and feel so good 25 years later. Don't you think that's great too

Herre: Absolutely, actually.

Denalane : We recently got on the tour bus and there are some incredibly narrow beds. We each have one, but I lay down in the bunk with him in the morning and cuddled up. We whispered while the others slept around us. I find moments like that amazing. It makes me realize what a gift it still is after 25 years.