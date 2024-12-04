King of the skies
White-tailed eagle released after serious injury
An extraordinary success in species conservation was celebrated in Haringsee on Monday: A white-tailed eagle, which was found a few days ago with a traumatic brain injury, was released back into the wild. The bird had been noticed by a walker as it had difficulty lifting off the ground and only flew short distances.
According to Dr. Hans Frey, scientific director of the Owls and Birds of Prey Station (EGS), the inconspicuous blood values and the lack of visible injuries indicate a traumatic brain injury. "Such injuries can be caused by a collision with a vehicle or other obstacle, but also by a territorial fight between adult sea eagles, which are common during the breeding season," explained Dr. Frey.
The EGS team administered medication to the bird for several days before it was fit enough to return to the wild. Before being released back into the wild, the white-tailed eagle was fitted with a transmitter as part of a WWF Austria research project to collect important data on its flight routes and mating behavior. "The white-tailed eagle was already ringed and fitted with a transmitter in the Donau-Auen National Park in 2021, but the original transmitter was lost," explained WWF species conservation expert Christian Pichler.
The white-tailed eagle is a strictly protected species in Europe and was considered extinct in Austria just a few decades ago. Thanks to successful conservation measures, the number of breeding pairs has now increased to around 70.
Shotgun ammunition is the greatest danger
Nevertheless, there are still numerous threats to this majestic bird. One of the biggest threats is the hunting of waterfowl, which often involves the use of leaded shotgun pellets. These can be ingested by sea eagles when they eat injured or dead prey, which can lead to fatal lead poisoning. The hunting ban on leaded ammunition in wetlands is an important step towards minimizing this danger.
"From a conservation perspective, there are many reasons why the white-tailed eagle belongs in our natural environment, but it is also an individual with needs. It is always a moving moment to give such an impressive animal back its freedom," says Dr. Frey.
Background information
- The Haringsee Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary (EGS) is run by the animal welfare organization "Vier Pfoten" and is used to rehabilitate injured birds of prey and owls.
- The animals are cared for at the facility, given medical treatment and, if possible, released back into the wild.
- The station is also involved in research and the protection of birds of prey, particularly in cooperation with WWF Austria.
If you would like to support the work of the EGS, you can donate here
Thanks to intensive conservation measures and growing populations, the white-tailed eagle feels at home again in Austria. The Danube floodplains, the Waldviertel and the Donau-Auen National Park in particular offer ideal habitats for the animals. Despite the progress made, the species remains dependent on protection and research in order to survive in the long term.
