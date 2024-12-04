White-tailed eagle released after serious injury

The EGS team administered medication to the bird for several days before it was fit enough to return to the wild. Before being released back into the wild, the white-tailed eagle was fitted with a transmitter as part of a WWF Austria research project to collect important data on its flight routes and mating behavior. "The white-tailed eagle was already ringed and fitted with a transmitter in the Donau-Auen National Park in 2021, but the original transmitter was lost," explained WWF species conservation expert Christian Pichler.