Legendary: Husar is 75
“I learned the most from Udo Jürgens!”
Sometimes a whole life seems like the blink of an eye when you've worked as hard as Carinthian gastronomic authority Rainer Husar has. On December 7, the jack-of-all-trades turns 75 - reason enough for us to congratulate Rainer accordingly!
"I'm not that important for people to write something about me on my birthday," Rainer Husar tells us when we reach him shortly before his birthday. But we believe that he should definitely be celebrated on his special day (December 7). After all, few restaurateurs have shaped an entire form of hospitality and celebration culture like him.
The secret of vitality
And so it comes as no surprise that the man is still a workhorse. "I love doing it, I do it with passion and the focus for me is always on the guest," he tells the Krone about the secret of his vitality, which he wants to keep, "Yes, as long as I enjoy it, and I do, I'll keep doing it!"
And there are still plenty of places where Husar lends a hand. Be it as the top joker at Simone Ronacher's top hotel in Bad Kleinkirchheim, or in Pörtschach at the Jilly Beach Restaurant, where things are really buzzing thanks to his efforts. "I'm not that important myself," he never tires of emphasizing during our conversation. But not only insiders know that Rainer is a communicator. Someone who brings people together and makes the best hospitality his top priority.
"I trained as a waiter in Linz at the age of 14, and the work on the Arlberg and the international guests had a strong influence on me afterwards, as did the many assignments at home and abroad," he says about his beginnings, which ultimately took him from Seefels to Monte Carlo Square in Pörtschach, where he opened his legendary Rainer's Bar. They all came and went here. From Niki Lauda to Falco and Udo Jürgens.
What made Udo Jürgens tick
"They were great experiences," recalls Husar of the countless evenings he spent with Jürgens, "I actually learned the most from Udo. Namely, how to make people happy as an entertainer. He was unique. A really great one!"
Before Rainer Husar docked back in his beloved Carinthia in 2022, he held court in Vienna when he turned the Pfarrwirt in Döbling into a hot spot with Hans Schmid. Here, too, many prominent regulars remained loyal to him and enjoyed stopping by. The same is true at his current location, the Wörthersee. He lives and loves here with his Irene and is delighted with the professional success of his daughter Laura, who works as a journalist. Birthday wishes? "I admit it, I still have a bit of a plan. And as long as people don't take the joy out of my work, I'm still happy to dive in. But the important thing for me is always: don't look back, just keep looking forward!" All the best!
