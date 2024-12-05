“I learned the most from Udo Jürgens!”

Before Rainer Husar docked back in his beloved Carinthia in 2022, he held court in Vienna when he turned the Pfarrwirt in Döbling into a hot spot with Hans Schmid. Here, too, many prominent regulars remained loyal to him and enjoyed stopping by. The same is true at his current location, the Wörthersee. He lives and loves here with his Irene and is delighted with the professional success of his daughter Laura, who works as a journalist. Birthday wishes? "I admit it, I still have a bit of a plan. And as long as people don't take the joy out of my work, I'm still happy to dive in. But the important thing for me is always: don't look back, just keep looking forward!" All the best!