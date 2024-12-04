After the injury drama
Hirscher reports from hospital, Vonn “so sad”
Following his injury drama, Marcel Hirscher has spoken out from hospital. "I'd rather be 35 now than 25," he emphasized in a video (above) from his hospital bed. Lindsey Vonn will also sorely miss the ski superstar.
"It's a horrible feeling that I've never experienced before," said Hirscher, explaining his injury. The eight-time overall World Cup winner tore his cruciate ligament during training on the Reiteralm. "I've slipped like this a thousand times and got up again, but it seems like it was meant to be the 1001st time."
Here in the video you can see the moment of the injury:
"It will certainly be tough watching the races," admitted Hirscher. "And yet: I was able to make a small contribution to the future success of our athletes at Van Deer Red Bull Sports, for whom I have my fingers crossed - and that was also part of my mission. As is unfortunately the case with skiing: part of the game."
Surgery went well
According to the doctors, the operation went according to plan. "The anterior cruciate ligament in my left knee was torn and the outer capsule was slightly affected, but otherwise there were no other injuries. These are the best possible conditions for a good recovery under the given circumstances," said the doctors at Privatklinik Ragnitz.
There was virtually no alternative to the operation, said Hirscher. "I'm still young at 35 and still want to do a lot of sport. An isolated cruciate ligament rupture is the way to go."
Vonn: "Now I don't have a comeback buddy"
The Salzburg native will miss the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the season is over - and probably more. "Noooo, I'm so sad! Now I don't have a comeback buddy!" Lindsey Vonn, who is currently working on her return, couldn't believe it either. Instead of tinkering with equipment, Hirscher will now be doing physiotherapy ...
