Chaos in South Korea
South Korea’s opposition wants to sue President Yoon
The South Korean opposition has requested that President Yoon Suk Yeol be removed from office. The Democratic Party (DP) previously announced its intention to sue the politician for sedition. The criminal complaint will also be directed against his interior and defense ministers as well as the army and police.
"Even if martial law is lifted, he cannot escape being charged with treason. It has been clearly demonstrated to the whole nation that President Yoon can no longer lead the country normally. He should resign," senior DP MP Park Chan-dae said in a statement. The National Assembly can impeach the president if more than two-thirds of MPs vote in favor. This would have to include only a few members of Yoon's own party, as it has 108 out of 300 seats.
The impeachment motion, which has now been submitted by six opposition parties, could be voted on as early as Friday. High-ranking members of Yoon's staff have already offered to resign as a group.
As reported, the head of state initially declared martial law and then announced a few hours later that he would revoke it (see video above). Prior to this, there had been a budget dispute between Yoon's PP party and the DP. In addition, tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising for months. Neighboring North Korea significantly increased its missile tests and stepped up its rhetoric against the USA and South Korea. Thousands of soldiers were sent to Russia to help recapture the Kursk region.
Yoon: Opposition sympathizes with North Korea
Yoon cited the role of the country's opposition as the reason for the state of emergency. He accused them of sympathizing with North Korea's government. Martial law is aimed at "wiping out pro-North Korean forces and protecting the constitutional order of freedom".
Here you can see footage from South Korea.
Shortly afterwards, the National Assembly unanimously called on the president to lift the state of emergency. There were no indications that the totalitarian neighboring country was involved. The president is now under increasing pressure.
Trade union federation calls for strike
On Wednesday, the country's most important trade union federation called for an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns. Even the head of his party, Hang Dong Hoon, spoke of a "tragic situation" and that all those responsible "must be held strictly accountable".
Peaceful demonstrations were held around the parliament building during the night. Further protests are expected on Wednesday. Internationally, the brief imposition of martial law caused concern. Political differences must be resolved "peacefully and in accordance with the principles of the rule of law", said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and ended with an armistice. Although South Korea had a series of authoritarian governments in its early phase, it has been considered democratic since the 1980s.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
