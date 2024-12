Freight train crashes into truck – ÖBB line closed!

Although the clean-up work is already underway, it will only be possible to predict when the tracks can be used again in daylight, according to ÖBB. Long-distance trains are currently unable to run on the southern line between Bruck an der Mur and Leoben. This affects trains heading towards Villach. A rail replacement service has been set up. The accident has no consequences for long-distance trains on the southern line from Vienna to Graz.