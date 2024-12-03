Premiere for veteran
Unnecessary action! “Ramme” Neuer sees red for the first time
Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was sent off after just 17 minutes of the DFB Cup clash against Bayer Leverkusen. However, his exclusion caused some surprise. Not only is it the first sending-off of the veteran's career, but it is also not entirely clear why he felt compelled to ram opponent Jeremie Frimpong.
What was Manuel Neuer thinking in this situation? Not only Bayern fans, but probably most soccer fans are asking themselves this question. Because in the 17th minute of the DFB Cup round of 16 against Leverkusen, Neuer suddenly stormed out, rammed into opponent Frimpong on the edge of the penalty area and was shown the red card.
Before that, Bayern flirt Jonathan Tah, of all people, had hit a long but precise ball into the top corner. The speedy Frimpong was lurking there, threatening to pull away from his opponents. Then "Ramme" Neuer finally hit him with full force. The Dutchman crashed to the ground just outside the Bayern penalty area and referee Harm Osmers immediately showed him the red card.
Sane sent off, Peretz replaces Neuer
The Bayern goalkeeper had no chance of getting the ball in the action, so the red card was definitely the right decision. However, the motivation behind the action was surprising. Frimpong is certainly quick and dangerous, but Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano would still have had a chance on the attacking player.
It was the first sending-off in Manuel Neuer's long career and one that turned his team's strategy on its head. The exclusion also had a direct impact on Leroy Sane. The winger was also sent off for young substitute keeper Daniel Peretz. However, the captain's exclusion was also a real wake-up call for the fans, who began to support their team loudly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.