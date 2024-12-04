Junior world champion draws new hope

The only thing she is missing, however, is a job that can be combined with sport. Karate was only an Olympic sport in Tokyo in 2020 and was removed from the program in 2024. That's why the 21-year-old can't get a job in the army or the police. But now there is new hope: Vukovic is hoping for the opportunity to join the "Athleta 25" training program. Selected competitive athletes are to be given the opportunity to complete training as a law enforcement officer. "I hope that I will have the opportunity to combine sport and work there," says the talented youngster.