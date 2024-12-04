Marina Vukovic
Junior world champion draws new hope
Marina Vukovic from Pinzgau has applied to "Athleta 25". This will allow the 21-year-old to focus more on sport. She is currently training a lot in Rif.
Just over five years ago, karateka Marina Vukovic created a sensation by becoming junior world champion in Chile. Hopes were high that she would follow in the footsteps of world champion Alisa Buchinger. However, Vukovic has struggled with several problems in recent years. In October 2022, she injured her back and took a long time to get back to her best form. She is back in it now. "Things are calmer for me at the moment and the focus is on training, training and training," emphasizes the Saalfelden native, who has also been based at the Olympic Centre in Rif for a few months now.
The only thing she is missing, however, is a job that can be combined with sport. Karate was only an Olympic sport in Tokyo in 2020 and was removed from the program in 2024. That's why the 21-year-old can't get a job in the army or the police. But now there is new hope: Vukovic is hoping for the opportunity to join the "Athleta 25" training program. Selected competitive athletes are to be given the opportunity to complete training as a law enforcement officer. "I hope that I will have the opportunity to combine sport and work there," says the talented youngster.
