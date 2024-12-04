Wanda at Residenzplatz – Who else is performing?

The contract between the City of Salzburg and "Semtainment" will initially run for two years. The next double concert at Residenzplatz will take place on May 29 and 30, 2026. "We want to build something here, we will deliver. Set-up and dismantling will only take a week," says organizer Thomas Semmler. Tickets will be sold via the online retailer Oeticket and go on sale on Thursday. "We sell just under one million tickets a year throughout Salzburg - almost all of them in the classical music and sports sectors. So there's some catching up to do when it comes to rock and pop," says a delighted Christoph Klingler from Eventim, which also owns Oeticket.