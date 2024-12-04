Shoplifter on trial for soda and chocolate bar

When the house detective grabbed him by the sleeve outside the store and confronted him, the thief broke free and fled. A year later, the asylum seeker seems to have turned the corner. "I made up for the damage and also apologized to the people at Sutterlüty. I've also completed my secondary school certificate and will be starting an apprenticeship as a car mechanic in January," the 15-year-old proudly reports. The reason for his change of heart is the fact that his family has now been allowed to move to Vorarlberg and he is therefore no longer alone. As for the theft itself, the boy, who was staying in the emergency shelter at the time, says: "I was hungry and thirsty, but had no money. We had to leave the shelter in the morning and were only allowed back there in the evening."