Police are looking for witnesses after fatal sailing accident

On Friday afternoon at around 2 p.m., two sailing friends set off in their dinghy cruiser from Friedrichshafen on the German shore of Lake Constance to Constance for the "Regatta of the Iron". However, they never arrived there. A police search operation including a helicopter and thermal imaging camera was launched, but the men, aged 38 and 39, could not be found either on the lake or on the shore.