Big bang

René Benko’s governor arrested in South Tyrol

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 12:59

Signa Italia boss Heinz Peter Hager, 65, South Tyrol's best-known auditor, was placed under house arrest by the Italian authorities on Tuesday. He is suspected of forming a criminal organization. René Benko is also among the accused, and the public prosecutor's office in Trento even wants to have him arrested!

He was considered the last representative of the real estate speculator. He was head of Signa Italia for years. And still sits as chairman on the board of the Laura Private Foundation, in which many observers of the Signa demise suspect that the Benkos still have a shadow empire worth millions.

The bombshell followed on Tuesday morning: Heinz-Peter Hager was placed under house arrest by a special commando of the Carabinieri and the financial police at the request of the public prosecutor's office in Trento. What's more, the Italian authorities want to have financial juggler Benko arrested.

Heinz Peter Hager
Heinz Peter Hager
(Bild: zVg)

Two Signa transactions in his sights
According to "Krone" information, the proceedings involve numerous property transactions that could also have something to do with politics. Hager is one of a total of 77 suspects in the case, and Benko himself has also been on the list of suspects for some time.

Apparently, two Signa transactions, including the airport, are also being scrutinized by the investigators. The investigations are being coordinated by the Anti-Mafia Directorate at the public prosecutor's office in Trento.

Long list of allegations
The entire complex involves allegations of criminal conspiracy, bid-rigging, illegal party financing, illegal influence peddling, fraud, unlawful receipt of funds to the detriment of the state and various crimes against the public administration. The presumption of innocence applies to all defendants, who deny all allegations.

On Tuesday afternoon, house searches were still underway in the Bolzano area, where Hager runs a large law firm. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Fleckl
Rainer Fleckl
krone.at
krone.at
