Departure! Blue and black negotiate at the airport

"There was a very constructive basis for discussion with Mario Kunasek and the FPÖ in the exploratory talks," emphasized Christopher Drexler, who is still governor of the province. He hopes for "good results in the negotiations", although there is still no guarantee of this, "but at least we are very motivated at the start". On Wednesday, the topic of employment and the economy will be on the agenda, "Styria as a business location is under scrutiny", said the ÖVP leader.