Vacation cancellation – What do you need to know?
The anticipation of a vacation is great! However, if instead of lonely beaches and the sea, a sickbed awaits and the trip cannot be taken, there are a few things to bear in mind when canceling, as Birgit Auner, consumer protection expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows.
The vacation is booked, the joy is great. But then something unforeseen, such as illness, intervenes. Cancellations for package tours are regulated in the general terms and conditions, where the rates are based on the time of cancellation. However, this can vary from organizer to organizer. In the case of individual bookings, it is at the discretion of the accommodation provider whether and until when a free cancellation is possible.
It is advisable to check the cancellation conditions carefully. Cancellations free of charge are possible for package travelers in the event of unforeseeable circumstances at the vacation destination such as fire, water, earthquakes, mudslides, etc. It may make sense to take out travel insurance. You should first check whether you are already insured through a membership or credit card contract.
If you are insured by credit card, it is advisable to pay attention to conditions such as regular use or payment of the trip with the card. It is also advisable to check the insured reasons for cancellation, as most insurance policies offer extended reasons for cancellation in addition to the usual reasons such as unexpected serious illness.
