"MaxaMillion" stunt
Fake Timmy Trumpet amazes the audience in Vösendorf
The internet rascal has done it again: after his now legendary performance at the Philipp Plein Fashion Show in Milan - which went viral with over 19 million views - the Viennese Max Weißenböck alias "MaxaMillion" is once again causing a stir. This time, he staged his spectacular marketing stunt on home soil and crashed Timmy Trumpet's freak show at the Pyramide Vösendorf.
Dressed up as "Timmy Trumpet" - with distinctive sunglasses, eye-catching chains and a trumpet that, on closer inspection, reminded him of a child's toy - Max Weißenböck managed to attract everyone's attention in Vösendorf. He made his way through the crowd, climbed onto the stage without hesitation and was enthusiastically celebrated by the audience. The cameras clicked and the illusion held: The audience and even the security staff initially thought he was the star of the evening.
Spectators were convinced for minutes
Max was able to keep up the illusion for minutes - the audience at the Pyramide Vösendorf were convinced that they were watching the real Timmy Trumpet. With a broad grin, he finally pulled out his Gamechanger Socks and threw them into the crowd with a flourish. The guerrilla marketing stunt was unveiled.
Even a smuggled-in cameraman was part of the plan and recorded the entire performance professionally, as the founder of Gamechanger Socks let us know in a press release. While security escorted Max off the stage, one thing was clear: this coup was another complete success for the internet rascal, who also moved into the "Forsthaus Rampensau" this year.
In 2023, the Viennese known as "MaxaMillion" or "Maxobeyme" had already smuggled himself onto the catwalk at the Philipp Plein Fashion Show in Milan, where he caused a sensation in a flurry of flashbulbs. One thing is certain: Philipp Plein and the Viennese will no longer be friends, as a "reunion" at the end of 2023 in Vienna's city center made clear.
The marketing stunts of the busy entrepreneur and influencer show Courage, creativity and meticulous planning are the perfect combination to not only surprise people, but also leave a message.
Socks as a contribution to sustainable fashion
But what makes his socks so special that they are the focus of such an appearance? In his own words, the Viennese designer does not want to sell an ordinary item of clothing with his Gamechanger Socks, but rather offer "the highest quality, comfort and durability" in an everyday product. The socks would therefore last up to 20 times longer than conventional socks - and thus help to reduce the fashion industry's mountain of waste, which is growing every year due to cheap fashion in particular.
