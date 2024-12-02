Joe Biden’s paternal act of mercy causes displeasure

A feast for Trump's eyes

The act of clemency is also a feast for Trump. During the election campaign, the Republican had announced his intention to pardon his supporters convicted of storming the Capitol on 6 January 2021. He went so far as to refer to his supporters, whom he had previously incited, as "hostages".

"Does the pardon granted to Joe Hunter include the January 6th hostages who were imprisoned for years?" Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social. "What an abuse of justice."