Shock in Canada
ÖSV man with second cruciate ligament rupture in eleven months
There's no such thing! Less than eleven months after Martin-Luis Walch from Vorarlberg tore his cruciate ligament on the Arlberg, the 21-year-old has been hit again. Just like almost a year ago, the left knee is affected. Following an operation, he will be out of action for months - but the youngster has no intention of giving up.
Two days before New Year's Eve, Ländle downhill skier Martin-Luis Walch tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee during short turns in St. Anton without falling. Instead of causing a sensation in the European Cup and competing for medals at the Junior World Championships as he had hoped, the young Schwarzenberg native had to undergo surgery at the Hochrum Private Clinic and fight his way back with great difficulty over the summer.
The joy was all the greater for "Malu" when he was able to get back on his skis for the first time on August 27. After a careful build-up, the ÖSV B squad athlete went to Nakiska, Canada, with the speed team on November 11 for the final preparation - where the injury bug struck again.
Walch takes up the fight again
"I tore the cruciate ligament in my left knee again and the meniscus is also broken," reveals Walch, who was operated on again last Friday in Hochrum by Dr. Christian Fink and will miss his second season in a row. "Of course it was a big shock and difficult to cope with, especially at first. But I've now had plenty of time to think about it and I'll do everything I can to fight my way back."
Meanwhile, a great signal came from Walch's head sponsor Rauch - the Vorarlberg fruit juice manufacturer wants to extend the contract with the army athlete ahead of schedule despite the renewed injury break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
