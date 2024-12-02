ÖSV man with second cruciate ligament rupture in eleven months

Walch takes up the fight again

"I tore the cruciate ligament in my left knee again and the meniscus is also broken," reveals Walch, who was operated on again last Friday in Hochrum by Dr. Christian Fink and will miss his second season in a row. "Of course it was a big shock and difficult to cope with, especially at first. But I've now had plenty of time to think about it and I'll do everything I can to fight my way back."