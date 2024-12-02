Vorteilswelt
An orgy of parking tickets

Premium parking spaces as a Venus trap for drivers

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 19:00

Josefsgasse in Vienna's eighth district has been redesigned. Spacious flowerbeds have been created - with inviting gaps in between. But anyone who parks their car here is asked to pay. 

This is how drivers imagine the ideal lantern garage: Situated between two generous tree grates, shaded and space for just one car. No scratches from parking novices and possibly even shaded by the trees in summer.

If you park here, you pay a lot
But you sometimes have to dig deep into your savings. Because the prime pieces of street design are not actually parking spaces.

This space is reserved (Bild: zVg)
This space is reserved
(Bild: zVg)

36 euro fine

If you park here, you are standing "with all 4 wheels on the sidewalk". This is not permitted and will be penalized.

Residents are regularly asked to pay
"Krone" reader Alexander M. also found this out, and he is angry: "If you want to park in Vienna, you need patience, nerves of steel - and apparently a legal education! It looks like a parking lot, doesn't it? Wrong! According to ÖAMTC legal advice, these are sidewalks. No markings, no signs, nothing! But woe betide you if you park your car here - you'll immediately get a parking ticket under the wiper."

Zitat Icon

Finally make proper markings so that everyone can see where they are allowed to park. And give us back the money for these fines!

Anrainer Alexander M.

The fines came with the conversion
According to Alexander M., the situation began with the renovation work, during which numerous parking spaces were simply removed. According to M., the design of the alleyway is an invitation to confusion. M. has clear demands: "Firstly, finally put up sensible markings so that everyone can see where they are allowed to park. And secondly, give us back the money we paid for these ridiculous fines!"

Not good news for drivers
The district provided clarification when asked by Krone: "This is a meeting zone. There is a general parking ban in such a zone, unless there are explicitly designated parking spaces." Anyone hoping for corresponding markings will be disappointed once again. "Benches and bicycle racks as well as a disabled parking space and a loading zone are currently being installed in the aforementioned open areas between the trees," it continues. A rejection to motorists. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
