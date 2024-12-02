Successful premiere
Ländle girls celebrate two triple home victories
What a successful premiere! For the first time, two FIS Entry League races for women took place in Vorarlberg on Monday. The aim of these races: To give young female athletes the opportunity to write down their FIS points. An opportunity that three women from Vorarlberg did not miss out on in the Flexenarena in Zürs.
For the first time since the Parallel World Cup races, FIS points were once again at stake in the Zürs Flexenarena on Monday. In front of the eyes of ÖSV Vice President Stefan Jochum and VSV President Walter Hlebayna, three Vorarlberg starters took advantage of the - all too rare - home match to show off their talent.
In two slaloms, 17-year-old Franziska Leitner from SC Schröcken - who recently got a taste of World Cup action as a forerunner in the slalom in Gurgl - proved her potential. In the first race, she took first place thanks to the best time in the final, in the second race she defended her half-time lead with the second-best time in run two.
Twice behind in second place: Rosina Brandstetter from WSV Braz, who is making her comeback season after recovering from a torn cruciate ligament. In the first run, the head skier was 0.55 seconds behind Leitner, in the second only 0.29. Third place went twice to 16-year-old Alena Bitschnau from Montafon. In the first race she lost 0.69 seconds, in the second slalom she was 39 hundredths behind Leitner.
Delighted with a successful premiere
The fourth girl from Vorarlberg at the start, 16-year-old Ella Fiel from WSV St. Gallenkirch, finished fifth once and sixth once. "A big thank you to the entire organization team for making these races possible and giving the youngsters the chance to collect good points," said Jochum, thanking race director Daniel Huber and his team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
