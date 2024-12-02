Ländle girls celebrate two triple home victories

Twice behind in second place: Rosina Brandstetter from WSV Braz, who is making her comeback season after recovering from a torn cruciate ligament. In the first run, the head skier was 0.55 seconds behind Leitner, in the second only 0.29. Third place went twice to 16-year-old Alena Bitschnau from Montafon. In the first race she lost 0.69 seconds, in the second slalom she was 39 hundredths behind Leitner.