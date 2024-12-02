Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Successful premiere

Ländle girls celebrate two triple home victories

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 15:35

What a successful premiere! For the first time, two FIS Entry League races for women took place in Vorarlberg on Monday. The aim of these races: To give young female athletes the opportunity to write down their FIS points. An opportunity that three women from Vorarlberg did not miss out on in the Flexenarena in Zürs.

0 Kommentare

For the first time since the Parallel World Cup races, FIS points were once again at stake in the Zürs Flexenarena on Monday. In front of the eyes of ÖSV Vice President Stefan Jochum and VSV President Walter Hlebayna, three Vorarlberg starters took advantage of the - all too rare - home match to show off their talent.

Successful Vorarlberg women: Rosina Brandstetter, Franziska Leitner, Alena Bitschnau (from left). (Bild: Peter Weihs/KRonenzeitung)
Successful Vorarlberg women: Rosina Brandstetter, Franziska Leitner, Alena Bitschnau (from left).
(Bild: Peter Weihs/KRonenzeitung)

In two slaloms, 17-year-old Franziska Leitner from SC Schröcken - who recently got a taste of World Cup action as a forerunner in the slalom in Gurgl - proved her potential. In the first race, she took first place thanks to the best time in the final, in the second race she defended her half-time lead with the second-best time in run two.

Alena Bitschnau showed her great talent with the best time in the first heat of the second race. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Alena Bitschnau showed her great talent with the best time in the first heat of the second race.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Rosina Brandstetter is feeling her way back to the limit after her cruciate ligament rupture. (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
Rosina Brandstetter is feeling her way back to the limit after her cruciate ligament rupture.
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Twice behind in second place: Rosina Brandstetter from WSV Braz, who is making her comeback season after recovering from a torn cruciate ligament. In the first run, the head skier was 0.55 seconds behind Leitner, in the second only 0.29. Third place went twice to 16-year-old Alena Bitschnau from Montafon. In the first race she lost 0.69 seconds, in the second slalom she was 39 hundredths behind Leitner. 

The Ländle girls: Rosina Brandstetter, Alena Bitschnau, Ella Fiel and Franziska Leitner (from left). (Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)
The Ländle girls: Rosina Brandstetter, Alena Bitschnau, Ella Fiel and Franziska Leitner (from left).
(Bild: Peter Weihs/Kronenzeitung)

Delighted with a successful premiere
The fourth girl from Vorarlberg at the start, 16-year-old Ella Fiel from WSV St. Gallenkirch, finished fifth once and sixth once. "A big thank you to the entire organization team for making these races possible and giving the youngsters the chance to collect good points," said Jochum, thanking race director Daniel Huber and his team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf