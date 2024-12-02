Housing cost cap goes into extension

Federal housing package

The federal government's housing package was also discussed. Burgenland has 16.6 million euros at its disposal until 2028 for owner-occupied housing and almost 34 million euros until 2026 for multi-storey housing. For non-profit building associations, a non-repayable subsidy will be paid out for the construction of rented or owner-occupied apartments or terraced houses on the basis of a state funding guideline, depending on the thermal quality of the housing built. In addition to the provincial renovation loan, a non-repayable grant amounting to 50% of the direct loan for the thermal renovation of rental apartments is also paid out for renovations. The aim here is to promote thermal building refurbishment in the interests of climate protection and the economical use of energy in multi-storey residential buildings.



