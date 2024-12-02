Until June 30, 2025
Housing cost cap goes into extension
Rents in cooperative apartments will remain frozen at the end of 2022. The measure will save more than 10,000 households around 34 million euros.
There is good news for all tenants of cooperative apartments: The housing cost cap will be extended until June 30, 2025. The measure, which was introduced in April 2023, has proven to be extremely effective in mitigating the effects of inflation.
Stabilization of housing costs by switching to fixed interest rates
More than 10,000 households have benefited so far and tenants have been relieved of almost 34 million euros, explained Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner and Alfred Kollar, Chairman of the Provincial Group of Non-profit Building Associations (GBV). For tenants, the extension of the housing cost cap means that rents in cooperative apartments will remain frozen at the end of 2022 until the end of June. The state will continue to waive annuity jumps on its housing subsidy loans and thus waive the collection of rent increases.
In addition, the state has agreed with the non-profit building associations that they will subsequently use the looming reduction in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) to contractually secure more favorable conditions in the longer term by means of fixed interest rates. "This should stabilize housing costs regardless of interest rate fluctuations," says Dorner.
The state has budgeted six million euros for the extension of the housing cost cap, while the non-profit building associations are expecting an additional four million euros for this six-month period. Tenants will then have to expect a socially acceptable increase in rents from July, they say.
Federal housing package
The federal government's housing package was also discussed. Burgenland has 16.6 million euros at its disposal until 2028 for owner-occupied housing and almost 34 million euros until 2026 for multi-storey housing. For non-profit building associations, a non-repayable subsidy will be paid out for the construction of rented or owner-occupied apartments or terraced houses on the basis of a state funding guideline, depending on the thermal quality of the housing built. In addition to the provincial renovation loan, a non-repayable grant amounting to 50% of the direct loan for the thermal renovation of rental apartments is also paid out for renovations. The aim here is to promote thermal building refurbishment in the interests of climate protection and the economical use of energy in multi-storey residential buildings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.