That was close!
Plane attempts landing during tropical storm
Cyclone Fengal has claimed at least three lives in southern India. Amidst numerous videos of destruction on social media, footage of an IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 neo attempting to land at Chennai International Airport during the cyclone is causing a stir (see video above) ...
The pilots of an IndiGo plane had their hands full when landing at the airport in Mumbai, India, on Friday: The plane got caught in the gusts of tropical storm "Fengal", the pilots had to take off through.
Pilot has to abort the landing
As footage shows, pilots of an IndiGo aircraft had their hands full. In heavy rain and storms, they prepared for a landing. When the wheels of the plane were only centimeters away from the runway, the pilot aborted the landing and took off again.
"That could have ended badly in Chennai. An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320neo struggled to land when cyclone 'Fengal' made landfall," posted an aviation critic who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter).
"Wing almost touched the ground"
"The crosswinds must have been crazy. The wing almost touched (the ground). Super lucky," wrote another X user. Another user posted: "Terrible decision by the pilot, massive risk - should have turned back."
In response to the dangerous conditions, all further flights at Chennai airport were eventually canceled on Saturday. The cyclone "Fengal" hit land at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour, it was said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
