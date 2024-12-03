Neusiedler has been helping children in Kenya since 2006

Thank you for Vonwald from the university

She started in 2006 with exactly 1000 euros in her pocket. "We have now broken the one million euro donation barrier," she says happily. After 18 years, Gabriela Vonwald has now been awarded an honorary doctorate by Pwani University for her many years of charitable work. "I am the first person ever to receive this award," says a delighted "Mama Karembo", as the children call her. But the 66-year-old is far from finished. "I already have invitations to give talks next year and there's still a lot to do. There are still a lot of children we need to help," says Vonwald, who remains committed. More information at www.harambee.at