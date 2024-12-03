Honorary doctorate awarded
Neusiedler has been helping children in Kenya since 2006
Gabriela Vonwald from Neusiedl am See visited Africa for the first time in 2006. A trip that changed her.
She saw the poverty of the people. She realized that you can help a lot there with very little money. Particularly formative for her: The story of a little boy who couldn't go to school because his family couldn't afford the 200 Kenyan shillings. That's the equivalent of 1.50 euros. An amount that is hardly ever talked about in this country. Vonwald founded the "Harambee" association in the same year. "Harambee" is Swahili and literally means "Let's make a difference together" - and Vonwald did just that.
Since 2006, she has been enabling Kenyan children to attend school - and not only that: "To date, we have built two schools, which we continue to fund," she explains. The association currently looks after 1278 children from kindergarten to university. "We also provide first aid in disaster situations, build huts, distribute food, run and teach agriculture and water projects and grant microloans," she explains.
Thank you for Vonwald from the university
She started in 2006 with exactly 1000 euros in her pocket. "We have now broken the one million euro donation barrier," she says happily. After 18 years, Gabriela Vonwald has now been awarded an honorary doctorate by Pwani University for her many years of charitable work. "I am the first person ever to receive this award," says a delighted "Mama Karembo", as the children call her. But the 66-year-old is far from finished. "I already have invitations to give talks next year and there's still a lot to do. There are still a lot of children we need to help," says Vonwald, who remains committed. More information at www.harambee.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.