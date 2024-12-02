Pee pee mishap!
Dog “Mambo” made the Oranje royals laugh
Family dog "Mambo" caused a lot of laughter at the photo shoot of the Dutch royals. Just as Maxima, Willem-Alexander and their daughters Amalia, Ariane and Alexia were posing in front of the camera, the cheeky little dog lifted his leg to relieve himself.
Nobody expected that! At the traditional photo shoot of the Dutch royal family at the Begijnhof in Amsterdam, puppy "Mambo" clearly did not adhere to royal etiquette.
"Mambo" completely unroyal
Just as the royal couple and their beautiful daughters were positioning themselves in front of the photographer's camera, the miniature poodle dashed to the nearest tree to lift his leg.
The reaction of the Oranje royals? Divine! While Princess Alexia looked over her shoulder at the family dog, almost a little horrified, Crown Princess Amalia slapped her hand over her mouth, laughing.
Even King Willem-Alexander was extremely amused by "Mambo's" urgent need.
Miniature poodle stirred up the shoot
And even apart from the pee-pee mishap, "Mambo" really stirred up the shoot with his royal masters. The white poodle didn't seem to want to pose in front of the camera that afternoon.
However, after a bit of wriggling on Maxima's arm and a lot of good coaxing, the one or other lovely snapshot was taken with the family dog.
Royal family as smart as ever
The royal family looked adorable as always. While the Queen appeared for the shoot in a white winter look of trousers and coat, daughter Alexia added a splash of color to the family photo with a coat in magenta.
Crown Princess Amalia was of course also smart in a cool denim look, as was her sister Ariane, who looked very elegant in a dark coat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.