Pee pee mishap!

Dog “Mambo” made the Oranje royals laugh

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 10:56

Family dog "Mambo" caused a lot of laughter at the photo shoot of the Dutch royals. Just as Maxima, Willem-Alexander and their daughters Amalia, Ariane and Alexia were posing in front of the camera, the cheeky little dog lifted his leg to relieve himself.

Nobody expected that! At the traditional photo shoot of the Dutch royal family at the Begijnhof in Amsterdam, puppy "Mambo" clearly did not adhere to royal etiquette.

"Mambo" completely unroyal
Just as the royal couple and their beautiful daughters were positioning themselves in front of the photographer's camera, the miniature poodle dashed to the nearest tree to lift his leg.

"Mambo" stirred up the royal shoot of the Dutch royal family.
"Mambo" stirred up the royal shoot of the Dutch royal family.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )

The reaction of the Oranje royals? Divine! While Princess Alexia looked over her shoulder at the family dog, almost a little horrified, Crown Princess Amalia slapped her hand over her mouth, laughing.

Even King Willem-Alexander was extremely amused by "Mambo's" urgent need. 

Miniature poodle stirred up the shoot
And even apart from the pee-pee mishap, "Mambo" really stirred up the shoot with his royal masters. The white poodle didn't seem to want to pose in front of the camera that afternoon.

"Mambo" was obviously not in the mood for a photo shoot. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )
"Mambo" was obviously not in the mood for a photo shoot.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press )

However, after a bit of wriggling on Maxima's arm and a lot of good coaxing, the one or other lovely snapshot was taken with the family dog.

Royal family as smart as ever
The royal family looked adorable as always. While the Queen appeared for the shoot in a white winter look of trousers and coat, daughter Alexia added a splash of color to the family photo with a coat in magenta.

Finally a nice family photo!
Finally a nice family photo!
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANP/Sem van der Wal)

Crown Princess Amalia was of course also smart in a cool denim look, as was her sister Ariane, who looked very elegant in a dark coat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
